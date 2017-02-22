HOLLYWOOD—Actor and director Mel Gibson is nominated for a Best Director Oscar for his work behind the camera on “Hacksaw Ridge.” “Hacksaw Ridge” has earned over $66 million at the domestic box-office and over $100 million at the international box-office since the film’s release on November 4, 2016.

Based on a true story, “Hacksaw Ridge” is an war drama movie about World War II soldier, Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield). Doss decided to join the United States Army despite the obstacles that would lie ahead. Due to his personal beliefs, he was considered a conscientious objector during the war because of his refusal to carry a weapon. After scrutiny from his fellow service members, Doss defeats all obstacles and becomes an Army combat medic who saved over 75 people from a battle at Hacksaw Ridge. The film arrived for home consumption on Tuesday, February 21.

Gibson was last nominated for two Academy Awards in 1996 with his war flick “Braveheart.” The movie wond the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture. This will be Gibson’s first Oscar nomination in over 2 decades. The 89th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 26 and will be televised live at 8:30 p.m. EST. G

ibson has been out of the Hollywood limelight awards circuit after his run-in with the law in 2006 where he was arrested in Malibu while driving under the influence and making anti-Semitic remarks.