WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday April 6, Maricela Garcia was remembered at a vigil held in Woodland Hills. Family and friends gathered together at St. Bernardine of Siena Parish at 5:30p.m to pay their respects to daughter and sister Maricela, whose body was found March 7. Her sister took to social media on the day of her memorial and said, “A big thank you to everybody who came out today for my sisters memorial.”

Maricela Garcia went missing on January 12 after spending time with her sister. According to reports, 26-year-old Garcia and her sister were shopping at a Goodwill in Reseda when Garcia went outside to smoke a cigarette. That was the last time she was seen alive. On March 7, officials found her remains at Golden Valley High school in Santa Clarita. At the time, officials believed there was no foul play until her bod was found. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Troy Ewing, who works in the department’s Homicide Bureau, has said investigators “suspect foul play” because of the “remote area” where Garcia was found.

Maricela Garcia’s father spoke out about the investigation. He stated, “The beast that did this to my daughter is still outside,” he said. “We’re going to pray for every girl that is a potential victim and hopefully, we’ll pray for the investigators so they can find that person and take him out of the streets.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Police encourage anyone who knows any information about the crime that took place against Maricela Garcia should contact the authorities at 213-996-1800.