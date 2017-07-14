UNITED STATES—It’s not until you become an adult that you begin to consider the importance of having a will. I actually learned the importance of this document while a teenager and how it can protect one’s assets and ensures those that you care about are properly taken care of. With that being said, I’ve always wondered if it is a wise choice to divulge the details of your will to those closet in the family. Why?

Well, it has been argued before and it will be argued again: money is evil. We live in a capitalistic driven society, where all people care about is making money or having money and they will do almost anything to ensure they get their hands on as much money as people. And this is where it becomes crystal clear that some people will go to extreme lengths to ensure they get their hands on those assets to help them fulfill living an accomplished life.

We should be concerned America. When people divulge news of life insurance policies, wills and other assets that they have to family members it can lead people to begin to question the possibility that they will be beneficiaries of their loved ones assets if anything and I mean anything were to happen to them.

Many of you might be questioning, just what in the world is this guy getting at? Well, I’m speaking from personal experience, the fact that when you have a family member who is on the verge of death, and who has a decent amount of money, you see people’s true colors come to fruition. Yes, this is beyond scary, but I literally have a cousin right now, who is showing her a** with her desperation to ensure that she is covered financially when her mother dies.

It is the absolute saddest thing I have ever witnessed; especially when you are having conversations with people talking about assets in a person’s will and other financial dwellings and the person hasn’t given their last breathe yet America. It disturbs me to the core to even discuss the matter, but I think it’s important for people to be aware that it’s not always the wisest thing to disclose all your personal details to family. Yes, blood is thicker than water, but at times you may be surprised to what lengths some people will go to, to get their hands on something they believe is owed to them.

We live in a world of greed, where those who are living comfortable want more and more, and no matter how much they have they want more. Money, money, money, money, is so disgusting people! People just have to have it, and will screw over family in the long run to accomplish that feat. Why haven’t people realized that money cannot purchase happiness? So many of us seem to think that, but material things come and go people, you might be happy the moment that you purchase the item, but after a few hours or days, that item becomes a distant memory America.

I have said this before and I will say it again: greed is one of the seven deadly sins. As soon as money comes it can easily disappear. You can be super rich on Monday and flat broke on Tuesday, count your blessings while you have them, and remember if you’re screwing over family to get ahead, you will always reap what you sew!