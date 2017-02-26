SANTA MONICA—With less than 1 day before the pinnacle of awards season (The Oscars), the Independent Film Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 25. It was a big night for the film “Moonlight” that swept the event winning awards in every category the film was nominated for including Best Feature.

The 32nd annual event was hosted by comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney who kicked the ceremony with a few Trump jokes, which should become a trend come Oscar Sunday courtesy of host Jimmy Kimmel. A list of the night’s winners can be seen below:

Best Feature

-“Moonlight”

Best Director

-Barry Jenkins “Moonlight”

Best Male Lead

-Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Female Lead

-Isabelle Huppert “Elle”

Best Supporting Male

-Ben Foster “Hell or High Water”

Best Supporting Female

-Molly Shannon “Other People”

Best Screenplay

-Barry Jenkins and Tarrell Alvin McCraney “Moonlight”

Best First Feature

-“The Witch”

Best First Screenplay

-Robert Eggers “The Witch”

Best Cinematography

-James Laxton “Moonlight”

Best Editing

-Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders “Moonlight”

Best International Film

-“Toni Erdmann”

Robert Altman Award

-“Moonlight”

John Cassavetes Award

-“Spa Night”

Best Documentary

-“O.J.: Made in America”

Could “Moonlight’s” momentum possibly upset “La La Land” on Sunday? It’s possible, but the race is “La La Land’s” to lose.