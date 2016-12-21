WHITTIER—A large tree fell at Penn Park, killing a woman and injuring five others during a wedding on Saturday, December 17 in Whittier, noted the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim has been identified as Margarita Mojarro, 61, the mother of the bride. Mojarro was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died from injuries she sustained.

According to reports, witnesses indicated the wedding party was taking photos when the tree came crashing down. One witness said the tree broke in half, before crashing down on the wedding party.

Around 4:30 p.m., officials from the Whittier Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls and arrived to find several members of the wedding party trapped underneath the 100-foot Eucalyptus tree.

More than 100 Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene. Chainsaws were used to cut away the large branches to rescue the six individuals who were trapped.

Of the injured parties, a 4-year-old girl was listed in critical condition after suffering head trauma, according to a statement from the WPD. The rest of the victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the tree calling is still under investigation. Officials have indicated that the tree could have been weakened by California’s recent drought conditions.

Penn Park is currently closed as officials continue to investigate.