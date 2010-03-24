WEST LOS ANGELES—Robert Harry Lowson was killed in a motorcycle accident on the evening of Saturday, March 20.

A Los Angeles resident, Lowson was traveling westbound on Olympic Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. when he collided with a Land Rover Sports Utility Vehicle that was driving east on Olympic, near Beverly Glen Boulevard in Century City.

According to a March 23 press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, 35-year-old Lowson was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the pavement.

Though the unidentified female driver of the Land Rover did not suffer any injuries, paramedics arrived at the accident scene to provide aide for Lowson, who was soon pronounced dead.

Officers strongly urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0222. Any person who prefers to remain anonymous can reach Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also contact Crimestoppers by sending a text to 274637 with their mobile phone.