WESTWOOD—Authorities are searching for two armed suspects who committed two separate robberies near UCLA on Saturday, July 22, just before 1 a.m., the UCLA Police Department indicated in an alert.

The first robbery allegedly occurred at 456 Landfair Avenue. The victims reported to officials that they were approached by two suspects, who brandished a pocket knife and a handgun before demanding their property. Shortly after, a second robbery transpired with another group of victims at 516 Glenrock Avenue. The suspects were seen fleeing southbound on Glenrock Avenue.

The two suspects were described as African-American males in their 20s, both with skinny builds and gold grills on their teeth. The first suspect stands at approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and was wearing a black hooded sweater with a red hood. He was armed with a handgun, according to reports.

The second suspect is approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall and was wearing a black sweater. He was allegedly armed with a pocket knife.

None of the victims were injured, UCLA police said. The groups consisted of UCLA students and people not affiliated with the university, the alert indicated. The incident is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-1491 and refer to incident 2017-050746. Those who would like to report a crime without revealing their identities can call the Anonymous Reporting Line at (310) 794-5834. Visit here for further information on the Tip Line.