HOLLYWOOD—Fan favorite Rachel Lindsay was named the first African American bachelorette for the upcoming 13th season of “The Bachelorette” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“The Bachelorette” is a reality show based on love and hopes of finding a partner by the end of the show. This season, Nick Viall was latest bachelor on the ABC reality series. On Nick’s season, a 31 year-old lawyer from Texas, Rachel Lindsay, was one of those contestants.

Along her journey, Nick gave Rachel the first impression rose and started to fall for her.Bachelor Nation had known she was going to be the Bachelorette for weeks before her departure. The audience knew she was leaving but on Monday, it was revealed how. While Rachel did not find her love with Nick, she found love with the fans.

After the announcement, Rachel was interviewed on “Good Morning America” about being the first African American Bachelorette. On the show, she stated, “I am honored to have this opportunity and represent myself as an African American woman and I am just hoping that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season.” “My journey is trying to find love and even though I am an African American woman, it is no different than any other bachelorette,” she added.

This newest season of the “Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 22 on ABC.