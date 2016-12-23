WEST HOLLYWOOD—The iconic Los Angeles pioneering boutique retailer Fred Segal will debut on Sunset Boulevard in fall 2017 and come equipped with 12 shops-in-shop.

Fred Segal announced on Friday, December 16 that it would be opening a new compound in West Hollywood at 8500 Sunset Boulevard, which will be located within Sunset LaCienga, a new development that will be adjacent to the 286-room James West Hollywood boutique hotel and within walking distance of the Sunset Plaza retail district, which is home to high-end boutiques like H. Lorenzo.

Fred Segal will own approximately 22,000 square feet of the complex, which is being built by developers CIM Group. This location will differ from the Fred Segal on Melrose Avenue at Crescent Heights Boulevard, offering more services, like: gifting concierge, bespoke tailoring and event space for performances, fashion presentations and red-carpet events. Other sections will feature lifestyle and food departments, including: a bakery and coffee bar by San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery & Café, a restaurant by restauranteur Bill Chait, a gym, salon, wine shop, florist—and it will feature the US debut of Mart at Fred Segal, which offers and eclectic menu of high-end doughnuts and until now has been opened exclusively at Fred Segal’s Japanese stores.

“Fred Segal’s trademark flair for boutique retail is a strong addition to the vibrant Sunset Strip and sets the standard for the level of quality that we are bringing to 8500 Sunset,” said CIM Group co-founder Shaul Kuba in a statement.

Fred Segal began its pioneering retail concept in 1961 at 8100 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles; its initial focus was high-end jeans for men—which were priced at $10 and $20, rather than $2 or $3 for generic brands. In March, the building was sold to Canadian real estate group CormackHill for $43 million but remains a location for high-profile boutique retailers, including: Ron Robinson, Ron Herman and Mauro’s Café.

Real estate mogul Jay Luchs represented both the 8500 complex and Fred Segal in the deal; he noted factors that made the deal stand out, like the location’s hundreds of parking spaces and central West Hollywood location, reported California industry trade publication Apparel News, who was first to break the news.

“We got another 10,000 square feet to lease; we’re hoping to bring a tenant with synergy” said Lucks, an executive vice president with NewmarkGrubbKnightFrank. “This place will be one of the special buildings in Los Angeles, and there is no tenant better than Fred Segal.” Luchs told Apparel News that Fred Segal took out a more than 10-year lease on the space.