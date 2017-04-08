HOLLYWOOD—On April 29, singer/artist and Grammy winner, Britney Spears, will receive the first Icon Award given by Radio Disney Music Awards.

Eonline reports, The award was created to recognize “a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.”

Britney Spears first started out as a Mouseketeer in the Mickey Mouse Club. Since then, she has gone on to release multiple albums and win multiple awards. Since her start on Disney’s Mouseketeers, Britney has sold over $150 million records worldwide. This will not be the first Disney award the iconic singer has received. In 214, Britney received the Radio Disney Best Song That Makes You Smile Award with her hit “Ohh La La”

Radio Disney Network General Manager, Phil Guerini stated, “Having just celebrated 20 years of Radio Disney in 2016, we are excited to introduce the RDMA Icon Award as special recognition of an artist whose music has been loved and adored by generations of Radio Disney fans,” General Manager Phil Guerini. said “We are proud to celebrate Britney as the first recipient for this award acknowledging her chart- topping career on Radio Disney since 1998.”

Britney Spears first broke out of the Disney Mouseketeer scene with her Hit, “Hit Me Baby One More Time” in 1998. Years later, the iconic singer/artist has hit the stage in world tours and has become a regular performer in Las Vegas.

The Radio Disney Music Awards will air on Saturday April 29. The scheduled performers include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels among others. Britney enthusiasts can watch her acceptance on the Disney Channel.