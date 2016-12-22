SANTA MONICA—Hundreds of new apartments are expected to be built along Lincoln Boulevard in downtown Santa Monica in 2017.
The area which currently consists of auto-shops and hardware stores will be turned into five-story apartment buildings. The 66 apartment units are consistent with the city’s plan to add housing to Lincoln Boulevard.
Cypress Equity Investors, the developer for the 1641 Lincoln Boulevard property, has 7,000 square feet of prime real estate space and 66 residential units. Amenities for the property include a large pool and sun deck, a spacious lounge-entertainment space and a screening room, the company states on their website.
The property will have underground parking, a commercial space on the first level, and residential units above level one. The property will be located within walking distance to the Third Street Promenade shopping center. It will replace the Aaron’s Brother frame store.
The building will be required to set aside units for affordable housing, according to Santa Monica Daily Press.
The Santa Monica Planning Commission also approved a five-story apartment building at 1560 Lincoln Boulevard. The property will be developed by NMS Properties, with a proposed 100 apartment units, 232 underground parking spaces, and over 13,800 square feet of commercial space.
To counter the rising cost of living the Downtown Community Plan (DCP) has approved development of numerous residential units.
Lincoln Boulevard was selected to be renovated due to its city views, and proximity to the Third Street Promenade, the Metro, and the I-10 Freeway.
Guaranteed the apartments will be over valued and over market price and they will raise the rent every year so if you are paying; 5 grand a month for a two bedroom(which is plausible on this side of town) they will raise you up 500 bucks a year every year, on the clock, so after 5 years, you are paying 7500 for a two bedroom and tough for you, You’ll be in Santa Monica/Venice which, its so expensive to rent one of those proposed apartments….Why of all places; Lincoln Blvd? Its the most densely populated Boulevard Drive on the west-side of LA.
For years, before the Boom to the area, Lincoln was called “Stinkin Lincoln because of traffic Jams! Now your going to add maybe 2000 people to the mix in over priced apartments, where there is no parking and traffic never ends until wayy after midnight until 6am? This brought on by impossible greed and take over by dot com-mers and New Yorker’s flooding here to Build ‘UP’ instead of the beautiful ‘Spanish style’ Los Angeles once was. Glad I got to be here and enjoy some space in LA, for all my life…The USA is becoming Lopsided…with most envisioning California Dreams and not the freezing White Christmas…some of us dried out rain dancing Californians want!