LOS ANGELES—Options will be available to Los Angelenos to celebrate the New Year.

The Bungalow Santa Monica will be hosting a Black Tie NYE bash with a live DJ, premium open bar, passed hour d’oeuvres and a champagne toast. Tickets are $150 and can be accessed through their website.

For families, Bowlmor, Santa Monica’s bowling alley, presents their “Balldrop Package” with four hours of unlimited bowling starting at 9 p.m. for $43 per person including shoe rentals. Tickets comprise of a gourmet buffet and a champagne or sparkling cider toast.

Caulfield’s Bar and Dining Room at the SIXTY hotel in Beverly Hills is offering a specialized NYE menu, live music and a champagne toast. After dinner, admittance includes access to cocktails and dancing at their second floor lounge and Above Sixty, the rooftop bar with city views. Tickets are $53.74 per person and can be bought through their website.

The Montage Hotel Beverly Hills will be ringing in 2017 New Orleans style. The New Year’s Eve Mardi Gras Gala transforms their Marquesa Ballroom into a Big Easy-type celebration with a cocktail welcome, New Orleans style music, hours d’oeuvres, champagne and wine. The event then moves into a seated five-course dinner with wine pairings. Tickets are $385 per adult and $280 per child.

Parents have the option of dropping their children off at Paintbox, the Montage’s activities-based child program before the event. Kids can partake in karaoke, dinner and games. Parents can pick up their children at the end of the evening.

Sayer’s Club in Hollywood, will be dancing the night away in their ultra-stylist lounge with a live DJ and a premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. General Admission is $69, which include open bar access, festive party favors, and a complimentary champagne toast. Options for bottle service VIP packages start at $1,500 for groups of six and up. Tickets can be accessed through nightout.com.