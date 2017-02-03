BEVERLY HILLS–Reports began surfacing on Wednesday that $200,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables were stolen from American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills home. The incident was reportedly taken to the police by members of her team.

Canyon News spoke with Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Media Relations Section. The burglary took place at Minaj’s mansion, located on the 2600 block of Beaumont Drive, between November 24, 2016, and January 24. Minaj was out of town during that time.

Minaj’s 11,500 square-foot mansion was, according to TMZ, “trashed” (LAPD officers are unsure of the number of suspects involved in the robbery), almost as though the suspect(s) had been in search of something, and that they knew Minaj’s home was filled with valuables.

Furniture was knocked over and several items were misplaced. In addition, personal items such as clothing, cosmetics, and picture frames were destroyed (her clothes were reported to have been cut up).

The robbery was believed to be intentional, and that the suspect(s) may have known Minaj personally. Members of Minaj’s team, along with police officials, tried to locate surveillance footage of the thief or thieves (and identify them), though they have been unsuccessful.

LAPD West Los Angeles detectives are currently investigating the robbery, said Officer Lopez.