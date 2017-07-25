DENVER, CO—The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a one-year extension with left winger Matt Nieto, it was announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The 24 year-old, who was a restricted free agent prior to the deal, will receive $1 million. Per this agreement, Nieto dodged an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for July 31, 2017 in Toronto.

Last season, Nieto collected 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in 59 games with the San Jose Sharks and the Avalanche along with eight penalty minutes and a minus-12 rating. When he was sent to the Avalanche from the Sharks on January 5 of this year, he had played in 43 games and had 11 points (seven goals and four assists).

Nieto hails from Long Beach, California, stands at five feet 11 inches, and weighs 190 pounds. He played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in both the USHL (2008-09) and NAHL (2009-10) and spent three seasons with the Boston University Terriers (2010-2013). He also joined the Worcester Sharks of the AHL in his final collegiate season (2013-14).

Nieto was selected 47th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his professional debut with the team in 2013-14 and would appear in a total of 66 games that season and two with Worcester.

Nieto now has 81 points (35 points and 46 assists) in 264 regular-season NHL games along with 54 penalty minutes. In 23 career playoff games, he has eight points (three goals and five assists) and eight penalty minutes.

“Matt brought speed and offensive depth to our team in the second half of last season. He brings energy to our lineup, and we look forward to having him under contract for 2017-18,” said Joe Sakic, Colorado’s General Manager.