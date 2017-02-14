HOLLYWOOD—A nightclub argument led to the shooting of three people at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 12 outside a Mobil gas station in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue in Hollywood. The three victims were hospitalized.

Two of the gunshot victims were listed in stable condition on Sunday morning and the third victim was undergoing surgery.

The victim shot in the neck ran to an urgent care facility nearby and the individual shot in the leg transported himself to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The third victim sustained a gun shot wound to the shoulder, noted the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The victims, around 20-25 years old, were involved in an argument with the suspect at a nightclub,” said LAPD Officer Tony Im to Canyon News. “The argument continued outside and the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot all three victims.”

“The suspect is [described as a] male black,” Im told Canyon News.

Other details of the suspect and victims were not divulged to Canyon News. As authorities conducted their investigation, a nearby strip club was evacuated. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.