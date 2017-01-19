LOS ANGELES–The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth consecutive game 127-121 in a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, January 17.

Los Angeles failed to overcome a 19-point deficit, despite cutting the Denver lead to 120-119 with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 24 points, four rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Nick Young scored 22 points and Jordan Clarkson added 19 off the bench. Brandon Ingram contributed 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ivica Zubac had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tarik Black scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 29 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won three straight games. Will Barton had 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Kenneth Faried contributed 20 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler each scored 14 points off the bench.

Chandler was complimentary of the Nuggets, who have excelled since snapping a five-game losing streak last week in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

“Early in the season we probably lost this game, to be honest,” Chandler said after the game. “But everybody held their composure, everybody made big plays.”

The Nuggets have won five of their last ten games, and are 17-23 on the season. Denver will travel to San Antonio for a game with the Spurs next on Thursday, January 19.

Los Angeles has lost seven of their last ten games, falling to 15-31 overall. The Lakers will continue a three-game home stand with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, January 19.