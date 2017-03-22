SANTA MONICA – Elevated surf activity and high rip current risk have led the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Beach Hazard Statement for Santa Monica on Mar. 22 and 23, according to Patch reports.

“.. dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are expected due to elevated and strong surf of 3 to 6 feet,” said NWS in a statement.

According to the National Weather Service , the Beach Hazard Statement remains effective till the morning of Mar. 23.

NWS also warned that there is an increased risk for ocean drowning.

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Sneaker waves can suddenly wash people off beaches and rock jetties,” NWS warned in the statement. A beach hazard statement is issued when threats such rip currents, longshore currents, sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.

“Caution should be used when in or near the water,” NWS said in the statement.