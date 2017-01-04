SANTA MONICA—A New York based mom was upset when she opened a package containing marijuana delivered to her from a Santa Monica-based toy company on December 29.

According to reports, Pamela Marks knew something was wrong when she could smell something different coming from her delivery. JAKKS Pacific, the Santa Monica-based toy company, had shipped seven pounds of pot in a package to Marks.

Marks, a product tester from upstate New York, opened one of two vacuum sealed bundles expecting toys in the box and was struck with a “shrunk smell.”

The mother of six, has her own blog, MarksVilleandMe.com where she reviews children’s toys and clothes and has received thousands of shipments from different companies over the years. She has received over 3,500 packages from companies interested in her service, but has never received such a package to her Valatie Home.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department have seized the drugs and are investigating the incident.

“The Company is taking this very seriously, and we are conducting an investigation to determine the facts behind this matter,” said JAKKS Pacific in a statement.

Written By Arjun Balasundaram and Donald Roberts