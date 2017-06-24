CHICAGO—The New York Rangers have received defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and a 7th overall draft selection (with which they have chosen center Lias Andersson, a native of Sweden) from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for center Derek Stepan and goaltender Antii Raanta.

From 2010 to 2017, Stepan, a 27 year-old native of Hastings, Minnesota, appeared in 515 games with the Rangers (also known as the Blueshirts, by whom he was drafted in the second round in the 2008 draft). He posted 360 points, comprised of 182 goals and 232 assists, and collected 130 penalty minutes.

“[New York has] been my home. I’m surely going to miss it. But I understand it’s not personal; it’s business,” Stepan contended to Newsday. His contract, which is listed at a $6.5 million salary-cap, has four years remaining.

Hailing from Rauma, Finland, Raanti, 28, commenced his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. He was traded to New York in 2015, where he would serve as the backup for starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Raanti has 94 NHL career games under his belt (between Chicago and New York). This past season, he cultivated a 16-8-2 record, 2.26 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage. In total, he holds 47-23-9 record, 2.32 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, and eight shutouts. Raanti will join goaltender Chad Johnson in Arizona, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Mike Smith.

21 year-old DeAngelo (who was initially selected by Tampa Bay in the first round—19th overall—of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft) stands at 5’11” and weighs 183 pounds. The Sewell, New Jersey native played for both the Coyotes and the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2016-17. He appeared in 39 NHL games with the Coyotes last season, posting 14 points (five goals and nine assists) and 37 penalty minutes.

DeAngelo was listed at No. 2 among NHL rookie defensemen in goals per game with 0.13 and tied for fifth (min. 10 games played) in points per game with 0.36. He made his NHL debut on November 8, 2016 against the Colorado Avalanche, scoring his first goal and point. Additionally, he collected a point in six of his first eight NHL appearances.

He played in 25 games with the Roadrunners this past season, collecting 16 points (three goals and 13 assists) and 31 penalty minutes. DeAngelo notched at least one point in 12 of the 25 contests he played with the Roadrunners in 2016-17, and he posted a four-game assist/point streak from Oct. 22, 2016 at Bakersfield to Nov. 2, 2016 vs. Texas. DeAngelo has played 94 career AHL games over parts of two seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17), registering 59 points (nine goals, 50 assists), along with 115 penalty minutes. He ranked fourth among AHL defensemen in assists (37) and ranked seventh among AHL defensemen in points (43) while playing with the Syracuse Crunch in 2015-16.

Before the NHL, DeAngelo spent four seasons (2011-2015) in the Sarnia Sting and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. In 236 games total, he attained 241 points (55 goals and 186 assists) and 311 penalty minutes. In his last OHL season (2014-15), DeAngelo was appointed the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Defenseman of the Year, issued to the top defenseman in all of the three Canadian Major Junior Leagues (Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League).

In his final season, DeAngelo established OHL career-peaks in goals with 25, assists with 64, and points with 89. Additionally, he led all defensemen in the three Canadian Major Junior Leagues in each category. He also led OHL defensemen in assists in 2012-13 and 2013-14 and points in 2013-14.

“He can do a lot of things that we need,” said Rangers GM Jeff Gorton in a statement.

In addition to Andersson, the Rangers have also selected Czech native Filip Chytil as a 21st overall pick.