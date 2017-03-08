UNITED STATES–O.J. Simpson, former Hall of Fame running back who pleaded not guilty to the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, may be released on parole later this year.

Simpson, 69, has served nine years of his 33-year sentence for robbing Alfred Beardsley and Bruce Fromong of nearly 800 pieces of sports memorabilia at the Palace Station hotel and casino in Las Vegas. He faced 12 charges (which included robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon), five of which he paroled in 2013 after contending that he had “displayed good behavior while behind bars” (according to the New York Post).

Simpson has been detained at the Lovelock Correction Center in Nevada since 2008. He is inmate #1027820 whose risk assessment reportedly lists “no prior conviction history.”

After being found civilly liable at a trial in 1997, Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families of Brown and Goldman in compensation. Reports say that he has failed to pay a majority of the given amount by, as stated by Sports Illustrated, “using federal and state laws that exclude certain assets from civil forfeiture, and moving to Florida, where, under the state’s homestead exemption, forced sale of residences can be blocked.”

David Smith, a representative for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, announced that a parole hearing is scheduled to take place in July. It will reportedly be Simpson’s first opportunity to be released.

The Sunday Express reported, “In order to walk free and enjoy his untouched millions, Simpson must convince four out of the seven parole-hearing commissioners that he has kept clean, and avoided gang membership and drug and alcohol abuse while incarcerated on the remaining seven charges.”

If Simpson is granted parole, he may be eligible for release in October. If denied, he could remain imprisoned until 2022.