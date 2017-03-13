HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On January 31, Hollywood police officers fatally shot a male suspect after he stabbed three people.

The suspect has been identified as Solomon Picart, 37m according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s case records. Picart suffered a gunshot wound, and the manner of his death has been categorized as a homicide.

On January 31, at around 2 p.m., Picart was sitting on a sidewalk in front of a liquor store, located on the 6400 block of Sunset Boulevard. When the store owner approached him, the owner noticed that Picart had a large knife in his hand. The shop owner proceeded to ask the man to leave the area and then walked back into his liquor store.

According to the LAPD Blog, Picart stood up, while holding his knife, and stabbed a man in the chest, who was walking along the sidewalk with a friend. After attacking the man, Picart fled eastbound on Sunset Boulevard.

The LAPD received a radio call reporting that Picart was walking eastbound through ongoing traffic on Sunset Boulevard. Witnesses said that the suspect, later identified as Picart, tried to enter a coffee shop on Sunset and Cahuenga, but the shop employees locked the front door to prevent the suspect from entering.

Minutes later, Picart entered a Jack in the Box, located on the corner of Sunset and Ivar, where he stabbed a man who was sitting at a table. The wounded man ran out of the restaurant as Picart went after him. Two officers of the Hollywood Division who were in the area, heard the radio call and observed Picart coming out of the restaurant and going back inside. Picart stabbed another person when he went back inside the restaurant.

When the two officers entered the restaurant, one officer deployed a taser, while the other officer fired his weapon at Picart, striking him.

“The suspect, although treated by LAFD paramedics, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” said LAPD Sergeant Barry Montgomery during a scene briefing. All three victims were transported to local area hospitals, where two were listed in critical condition, and one received injuries that were non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and is being reviewed by the LAPD Chief of Police and the Board of Police Commissioners to determine whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the LAPD at (213) 486-5230. During non-business hours and weekends, please call (877) 527-3247. To remain anonymous, please call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or text LAPD and your tip to phone number 274637.