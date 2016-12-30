EUGENE, OREGON—The No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins lost their Pac-12 opener to the Oregon Ducks 87-89 on Wednesday, December 28.

Dillon Brooks led Oregon with 23 points, including a game winning 3-pointer with .08 seconds remaining in the game. Payton Pritchard had 15 points, two rebounds and nine assists while Jordan Bell added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Ennis contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ducks head coach Dana Altman explained his team’s game-winning possession after the game.

“We had an option to get to the basket or shoot it,” Altman said. “Dillon likes those big moments and hit or miss, he’s willing to take the consequences for it.”

Thomas Welsh recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists for the Bruins, who lost their first game this season. Bryce Alford scored 20 points while TJ Leaf had 13 points, five rebounds and one assist. Lonzo Ball added 14 points, three rebounds and six assists.

“Credit to them,” Alford said after the game. “First and foremost they made big-time plays and hit some really tough shots.”

The Ducks have won ten consecutive games, and 34 straight at home. Oregon is 13-2 overall, and will face the USC Trojans in their next game on Friday, December 30.

UCLA is 13-1 on the season, and will prepare for a game against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 30.