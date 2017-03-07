PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, March 4, a fire broke out on the 17000 Block of Palisades Circle in Pacific Palisades. According to Erik Scott, Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident was reported around 3:50 a.m. The fire was reported at a two-story townhouse condominium where 31 LAFD firefighters fought a blaze that left one woman dead and injured another. The condition of the injured woman has not been released.

A 70-year-old female resident was found downstairs with smoke inhalation after trying to put the fire out. According to the LAFD, the victim had taken a fire extinguisher to try and fight the flames. She was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

During a search and rescue attempt, the LAFD firefighters found the body of a 50-year-old female that was in the upstairs bedroom. The firefighters on scene determined the female to be beyond medical attention.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the LAFD, spoke to Canyon News and stated:

“Though the three bedroom residence contained a trio of smoke alarms, there were initial indications that the hard-wired smoke alarm in the bedroom of fire origin – where the woman’s body was found, had been disconnected from its power source. The 43 year-old townhome did not feature optional residential fire sprinklers.”

The LAFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.