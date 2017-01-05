PACIFIC PALISADES—With three seconds to go, Chris Kurihara got the Palisades High School boys basketball team pass the finish line with a winning shot to give the Dolphins a much needed 72-70 win in their final game of the D1Bound Christmas Classic Tournament on December 30.

The Dolphins had a forgettable tournament with three loses in their last three games. The Dolphins had taken an 18-9 lead in the first quarter and scored equally as Van Nuys in the next two quarters. Van Nuys emerged triumphant after outscoring the Dolphins 23-13 in the final quarter.

PaliHi’s other two losses were one-sided affairs after going down to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 44-32 and then losing their tournament opener to Cathedral, 77-54. The Pali’s tournament win-loss record stands at 6-5.

PaliHi’s 6 foot senior guard Daniel Emein performed well against Van Nuys with 19 points. Their sophomore point-guard Nick Kerkorian added 15 points despite it being a non-conference game.

In the other non-conference game against Sherman Oaks, the Palisades News reported that PaliHi players Kurihara scored 18 points, Kerkorian scored 17 points and senior guard Micheal Spencer contributed 11 points.

Non-conference games have kept players in shape as the ever-competitive Western League begins on Monday, January 9, 2017, with a home game against University High. Another game will take place on January 11 against league rival Venice High School.