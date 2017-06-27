MALIBU—Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson is renting her $7 million Malibu home for $50,000 a month after unsuccessfully listing the home for $7.75 million in 2013. The actress originally purchased the home for $1.8 million in 2008, which she has since remodeled, according to Money Magazine.

The property features two buildings, which are separated by an outdoor deck and pool area. The front building includes the kitchen, dining rooms, living rooms, as well as the master bedroom and bathroom on the second floor, which has a Picasso-style bathtub and a dry sauna. The second building includes two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and a rooftop area with lounge space. The home features a wood accents, white walls and upholstery, and glass chandeliers.

The outside of the home contains outdoor seating areas, dining tables and a fire pit where patrons can view the ocean.

Anderson is best known for her roles on “Home Improvement,” “Baywatch” and “V.I.P” after rising to fame as a Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine in February 1990. She appeared in movies such as “Raw Justice,” “Barb Wire” and “Blonde and Blonder.” She was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2006. She is only the second model to receive a star. Anderson became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 2004 while retaining her Canadian citizenship.