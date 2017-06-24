ANAHEIM—The Ducks have extended the contract of 33 year-old right winger Patrick Eaves for the next three years, the team disclosed on Friday.

Eaves, who began his career with the Ducks last season, signed a three-year $9.45 million deal, which will be comprised of $3.3 million this coming season, $3.15 million in 2018-19, and $3 million in 2019-20. The Calgary, Alberta native was en route to unrestricted free agency.

Eaves spent three seasons with his alma mater, Boston College, where he played in 84 games total, acquiring 47 goals and 60 assists (totaling 107 points) and collected 163 penalty minutes.

Last season with Anaheim, Eaves appeared in 20 games and posted 14 points (11 goals and three assists) and eight penalty minutes. Before injuring his ankle in the second round of the Western Conference Final (against the Edmonton Oilers), he made seven playoff appearances and collected four points (two goals and two assists) and seven penalty minutes.

In 624 NHL regular season games with the Ottawa Senators (2005-2008), Carolina Hurricanes (2007-2009), Detroit Red Wings (2009-2014), Nashville Predators (2013-14), Dallas Stars (2014-2017), and the Ducks, Eaves holds 241 points (131 goals and 110 assists) and 206 penalty minutes. In 83 NHL playoff games (including last season, where the Ducks were knocked out by the Predators in the third round), he tallied 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists) and 45 penalty minutes.

“It felt seamless coming in. That just goes to the group of guys in there. It was just an easy locker room to walk into, and everyone made me feel comfortable, and obviously I think that transfers on the ice,” Eaves contended in a statement last month.

He also disclosed in a phone interview, “I spoke to my agent to tell him, ‘This is where I want to be.’ My agent knew that Anaheim, it meant something to me, and I wanted to be a part of everything that they’re doing. Today, it all came to a head. I’m so excited to be there.”