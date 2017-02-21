SANTA MONICA—On February 7, 2017, Patricia Wong was selected as the New Director of Library Services for the Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL) system by City Manager Rick Cole.

“Santa Monica has one of the best library systems in California,” Cole stated in a press release. “With Patty Wong as Director, Santa Monica Public Library will be led by one of California’s highly respected librarians.”

Cole added, “She is renowned as a mentor for rising stars, and she is an energetic innovator who makes the most of the opportunity for libraries to promote life-long learning in imaginative and impactful ways.”

Wong is coming to Santa Monica after nearly 30 years of library service in Northern California. She has been the Yolo County Library Director for the last nine years.

“I am so excited to work with the highly respected team at the City of Santa Monica and the exceptional library staff of the renowned Santa Monica Public Library,” said Wong. “I look forward to collaborating with the Santa Monica community and our partners to build on our commitment to learning and literacy.”

Prior to Wong’s tenure directing the nine locations of the Yolo County Library system, she was the Deputy Director of Library Services of the Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library. As the Deputy Director, she would oversee the daily operations of the Central Library and its 12 branches.

Wong previously held positions of Library Program Manager for Children’s Services in the Oakland Public Library and the Supervising Librarian and Children’s Librarian for the Berkley Public Library. She was also a part-time faculty member at San Jose University’s iSchool of Library and Information Science.

Wong holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from UC Berkley.

In addition to co-writing a dozen publications, Wong held several elected positions for national organizations, such as the United States Board on Books for Young People, the American Library Association, and the Chinese American Librarians Association.

Canyon News reached out to the Office of Communications of the Santa Monica City Manager’s Office for comment, but did not hear back.

SMPL is composed of the Main Library and four branches: Pico, Ocean Park, Montana, and Fairview. Last year, the five libraries had over one million in-branch and nearly one million website visitors.

With over 200 employees, SMPL has a total operating budget of $13.1 million.

Wong will begin on March 6 with an annual salary of $182,676.