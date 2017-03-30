HOLLYWOOD – A pedestrian, 31- year old David Paul Noel, was killed after being struck by two cars while he was walking on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway in Hollywood around 10:51 p.m. on Mar. 29, according to reports from Los Angeles Daily News.

California Highway Patrol(CHP) Officer Tony Polizzi informed the Los Angeles Daily News that the incident occurred on the southbound Hollywood Freeway at Melrose Avenue and that Noel died on the spot.

CHP released a statement saying that Noel “began walking westbound from the center median and into the No. 1 lane, directly into the path of (a) Nissan (Altima), and as a result the front of the Nissan struck the pedestrian. After the initial impact, a silver Honda Insight, traveling to the rear of the Nissan, ran over the pedestrian in the No. 1 lane,” the statement said. “Both the drivers of the Nissan and Honda pulled over and parked their respective vehicles partially in the left shoulder and the No. 1 lane … south of Fountain Avenue.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact CHP at (213) 744-2331.