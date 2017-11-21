SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department revealed that a pedestrian was killed during an early morning traffic incident on Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday, November 21. At 5:30 a.m., the Department responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a pedestrian in the roadway. The first driver involved in the incident was on scene when officers arrived. A second involved vehicle in the collision was located on PCH in Pacific Palisades.

Canyon News spoke to Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD via email about the incident.

“There is nothing indicating there was any intent or criminal in nature leading to the fatality,” said Lt. Rodriguez. He added that the name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. He revealed that authorities are unclear as to why the victim was standing in the roadway.

The SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to the collision to commence an investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was in the roadway for unknown reasons. A vehicle travelling northbound along Pacific Coast Highway struck the individual. A second vehicle also travelling northbound stuck the pedestrian, as well. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation and there are no preliminary indications either driver was impaired.

This is the latest fatality to transpire on Pacific Coast Highway. On October 15, when biker 23 year-old Kazumasa Nozaki was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the 200 block of PCH. Canyon News spoke to two witnesses in that incident who indicated that the driver allegedly fled the scene of the crime, and only returned after being chased to his residence by three males who later contacted the police.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area near the time of the collision. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Jason Olson at (310) 458-8954, Sergeant Cortez at (310) 458-8713 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.