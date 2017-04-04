SANTA MONICA—In the early hours of Monday, April 3, a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Around 6:09 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a radio call regarding a traffic collision, that involved pedestrian at the intersection of 18th Street and Santa Monica Blvd, according to a press release from Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department. At the time of arrival, police found a significantly injured pedestrian on the roadway. The driver along with the vehicle involved remained on scene.

Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene. The pedestrian was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries. The pedestrian has been identified as a female in her 60’s, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

The on-scene traffic collision investigation was conducted by the Santa Monica Police Department’s Major Accident Response Team. The initial investigation discovered the pedestrian was running northbound in the crosswalk area at 18th Street and Santa Monica Blvd. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Santa Monica Blvd, when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation. There have been no indications that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

According to reports, this is the fifth time a vehicle has killed a pedestrian in the City of Santa Monica since March.

Canyon News reached out to Lt. Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department, and is awaiting more details.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are interested in talking to anyone who was near the area at the time of the collision. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Jason Olson at (310) 458-8954, Sergeant Joseph Cortez at (310) 458-8713, or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.