SANTA MONICA—A pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck and killed while crossing Santa Monica Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, April 3, authorities said.

The victim, described as a woman in her 60s, was running across the intersection of 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard when she was struck by a driver traveling eastbound, said SMPD Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian in the roadway with significant injuries,” Rodriguez said. “The involved vehicle along with the driver were on scene.”

Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries. She was the fifth pedestrian fatality in Santa Monica this year, according to police data.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Investigator Jason Olson at (310) 458-8954, Sergeant Joseph Cortez at (310) 458-8713 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.