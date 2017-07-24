BROOKLYN, NY—22 year-old New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech, then a restricted free agent, signed a four-year extension with the team on Monday, July 24, 2017. The six-foot-three, 210-pound Pelech’s contract averages $1.6 million per year.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, the rookie scored three goals last season and made seven assists, totaling 10 points, in 44 games. He also had six penalty minutes and a minus-5 rating. With the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, AHL affiliate of the Isles, he appeared in 13 games and scored one goal, made four assists,

Pelech was selected as the 65th overall pick by the Islanders in 2012 while playing for the Erie Otters of the OHL (for whom he played from 2010-2014). He went on to play for Bridgeport in 2014-15 and would spend three seasons with them (2014-2017). In 2015-16 he made his NHL debut, being called up to a total of nine games with the Isles. He made two assists for two points and attained a minus-1 rating.

Pelech’s stats to date include 53 total games, 12 points (three goals and nine assists), six penalty minutes, and a minus-6 rating.

“Adam has proven at a very young age that he’s capable of playing an important defensive role on our team. He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I’m excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level,” said Garth Snow, General Manager for the Islanders, in a statement.