MALIBU—Students of the No Lost Generation organization at Pepperdine will be hosting a screening of “The Resettled,” a film about refugees who resettled in the US and the challenges they faced on a day-to-day basis. The screening will take place Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 in the Fireside Room at Pepperdine University.

The screening is open to Pepperdine students, faculty, and members of the Malibu and Los Angeles community, according to the No Lost Generation-Pepperdine University Facebook page. Following the film, there will be a presentation and Q&A with the director, Alan Thompson, and a representative from Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, “an international non-profit volunteer organization that sponsored the film and provides humanitarian and humanistic education to people around the world.”

No Lost Generation-Pepperdine is a student organization on Pepperdine’s Malibu Campus. The organization’s goals are to continue campus-wide campaigns, film screening, and fundraising. No Lost Generation also brings in local resettlement agents to educate the students of Pepperdine on fellow organizations that support refugees and tell them how to get more involved both on and off campus, according to their Facebook page.