MALIBU—The search for a 20-year-old missing Glendale woman began on Thursday when her abandoned car was found on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, and ended Saturday to no avail.

Elaine Park’s parents reported her missing on Monday, January 30, when she didn’t return home from a date with her boyfriend on Saturday, January 28. Five days later, on Thursday, February 2, her 2015 Honda Civic was found in Malibu, near Corral Canyon Road and Latigo Creek.

Investigators questioned Park’s boyfriend, who has been “very, very” cooperative. “He’s been with the investigators, even when the vehicle was recovered,” Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William said. “He’s been with the family trying to assist as much as he can.”

Park was listed as “voluntarily missing” up until her car was discovered; now, her status has been updated to “critical missing.” Her keys, cellphone, as well as other personal belongings, were found inside the vehicle, authorities said. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

Glendale police detectives responded to the scene to investigate. “At this point we are actively searching for her,” William said. “We are very concerned for her well-being.”

Search efforts were hampered on Friday, February 4, due to an inclement in weather; authorities suspended the search in the evening after combing through the canyons and shorelines, according to reports.

“She seems like a pretty popular girl in the Glendale area,” said William in a statement on Friday. “We’re asking for any of her friends that may have known if she has been suffering with any kind of substance abuse or anything like that to talk to us.”

“Any information can help,” William said. “She’s a young girl, and we’re hoping someone may know a little more about her life than just her parents and her boyfriend.”

Glendale police, a Los Angeles County rescue team and four blood hounds regrouped the next day—Saturday, February 4—at 7 a.m. to resume the search; crews scoured the area near Corral Canyon and the Malibu Motorhome park. The search concluded at noon with no sign of Park.

“At this time, detectives will be re-focusing on family and friends,” said William during a press conference on Saturday, adding that there would not be another search effort on Sunday.

Glendale police handed out fliers of Park’s image to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies working in the area and asked they keep a lookout. “We did check all the local facilities we could think of, like hospitals, jail facilities and even the coroner’s office,” William said. “She’s not popping up anywhere.”

Detectives currently have no suspects and are seeking the public’s help. Park is described as Korean-American, 5-foot-6, 125 pounds and often wearing heavy makeup; she has brown eyes, long brown hair with blonde tips, a cow skull tattoo on her upper left arm and another tattoo—which police did not provide a description for—on her lower left arm.

Anyone with information regarding Park’s whereabouts is urged to call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.