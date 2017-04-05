WEST HOLLYWOOD—Police are searching for the robbery suspect who nearly ran over a woman with her car in West Hollywood on March 29.

Authorities have described the suspect as an African-American women between the ages of 35 and 45 years and stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall. The suspect stole a woman’s phone, phone case and credit card, officials from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department informed ABC 7 News. The suspect visited a Target store near Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue and tried to purchase a computer with the card, but the transaction failed.

The victim tracked her cellphone and found the suspect standing outside a store next to a newer Black Honda Accord with paper plates and tinted windows.

The suspect recognized the victim and got into the vehicle and drove straight towards the victim. To avoid being hit, the victim jumped on the hood of the car. Deputies with the LASD West Hollywood station informed ABC 7 that the suspect drove the car for two blocks with the victim on the hood, before the victim fell to the ground sustaining minor injuries. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction.

Canyon News reached out to the LASD for comment regarding the robbery, but did not hear back before print.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the LASD West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850 or can contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to be anonymous.