GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in a photograph suspected of burglarizing vehicles, according to a news release on Wednesday, July 5. The man is believed to be one of four suspects who were seen breaking into cars at the Griffith Park Observatory during the weekend of June 24.

The suspects reportedly burglarized multiple vehicles by smashing windows and stealing the items inside, authorities reported. A witness to one of the break-ins photographed one of the suspects and obtained the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, a dark gray 2017 Nissan Altima. Park rangers tried to stop the suspects, but they sped away in their vehicle. In their attempt to flee, they struck another car before escaping. There is an ongoing hit-and-run investigation involving the suspects.

The suspect in the photograph is described as an African-American male, between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. The suspect also has a distinctive tattoo on the top of his left hand, according to police. The other three suspects were only identified as black males.

Authorities believe the burglary crew may travel from the San Francisco area to commit crimes and are responsible for other crimes throughout California.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Hidalgo, Northeast Area Auto Detectives, at 323-561-3325. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit a tip. Lastly, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.