LOS FELIZ—Orange County police surrounded an apartment complex in Los Feliz on Tuesday, July 11 at about 8:30 p.m., as part of an investigation into a suspect related to a fatal shooting in Tustin. The search warrant was served in the area of Los Feliz Boulevard near Vermont Avenue. Officials did not disclose the exact address.

The search was prompted by a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 9 at about 4 p.m., in the 1600 block of Mitchell Avenue in Tustin, authorities said. 23-year-old Israel Corpus was found with a single gunshot wound outside of an apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspects who fled the scene were described as two men in their 20s. Authorities believe the shooting to be gang-related.

Residents in the Los Feliz apartment complex and surrounding homes were evacuated after police arrived, according to Lieutenant Bob Wright of the Tustin Police Department. Officers reportedly used a robot in an attempt to coax a person out of an apartment. A loud explosion was heard. At around 10:45 p.m., authorities made contact with someone inside the complex, but the situation was not classified as a standoff, according to Lt. Wright. A SWAT team was present at the scene.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, authorities reported that the situation was over and they were unable to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tustin police at (714) 573-3220.