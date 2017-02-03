UNITED STATES—Man politics is just that one topic that people always get heated about. Rather you’re amongst family, friends or in the workplace, it’s certain to be a conversation that everyone has an opinion about. I mean just this past weekend; I was having a heated debate with a co-worker about certain political policies and the entire debate of Republicans vs. Democrats.

I like to look at both sides of the story as much as possible, but sometimes it’s impossible to agree to disagree. Wrong is wrong and right is right. I mean we are seeing Americans show democracy and patriotism in ways that quite frankly hasn’t been seen much since the Civil Rights Movement if you ask me. Protests are not common nature, when things don’t go one’s way (election outcome) or to voice an injustice (immigration ban). I’m all for protests, as long as people realize that keeping things nonviolent is the best approach to take. Utilizing violence to go against something further reiterates more violence; you sometimes have to lose the battle in order to win the war.

Those who have been keeping up with the awards circuit are fully aware of all the political talk that has unfolded at quite a few of the ceremonies. It started with Meryl Streep denouncing President Donald Trump at the Golden Globes without actually saying his name. However, man was politics the talk of the town at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean it seemed like EVERY winner who took to the stage had to have their moment to express some political rhetoric about how they felt about the current talk of the town: Trump’s immigration ban on refugees and immigrants from entering into the United States for the next 90 days. I mean after the first 2-3 speeches, I understood everyone’s frustration, but things became a bit preachy to me and that’s where I slightly checked out.

I’m all for celebrities using their voices for a good cause and expressing how they feel when an injustice has transpired, but how you approach the situation and what you say during the situation matters. If you’re going to talk politics, be prepared to have a coherent thought, be prepared to have people question your motives, be prepared to even receive a bit of backlash in the public sphere for those who don’t necessarily agree with your opinion.

That’s America people, the First Amendment gives us the right to the Freedom of Speech, Press and Assembly without being interrupted, but for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. It goes with the cause and effect theory that impacts more lives than one imagines. I’m not someone that wants to hear political talk everywhere I go. I do believe there is a time and a place for such dialogue, which some people need to take into consideration.

Just because you have something to say, that does not mean you have to say it all the time. If you have something political in nature to say, strategize. Pick a place where you voice will be heard loud and clear, be aware who your audience is and above all deliver an impactful punch: one that is riveting, resounding and strikes one’s emotions at the core.