WESTWOOD—Over 52 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters worked together to put out flames in a postal annex undergoing renovation at a Federal Building in Westwood on Saturday, May 6.

The incident was reported at about 6:15 p.m. in the one-story building at 11000 Wilshire Boulevard, indicated LAFD Department Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The postal annex included several businesses as well as a post office. The fire was near post boxes in the mailroom, Humprey indicated via the LAFD Twitter page.

It took a total of 25 minutes for firefighters to contain the blaze. An estimate of damage to the building has not yet been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any other businesses in the region damaged by the flames. The LAFD also indicated there were no reports of any injuries.