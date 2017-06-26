HOLLYWOOD—There are plenty of guilty pleasures on TV nowadays, but for those who have Cable, there is a Starz series that should not be missed. That series is “Power.” While some might suspect the series is not their cup of tea, this show brings fascinating characters, an enthralling narrative and twists galore that will leave you eagerly waiting for the next episode. The series follows a former drug lord who does his best to kick a bad habit and go legit, but it’s not that easy.

Season 3 ended with one hell of a shocker with Ghost aka James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) being arrested by his FBI agent girlfriend Angela (Lela Loren) for the murder of her boyfriend and FBI Agent Greg Knox (Andy Bean). Yeah, Angela has been quite busy, but so has Ghost who has attempted to balance his side chick (Angela), with his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

So much transpired at the end of season 3, it was good to know that season 4 did not leave audiences waiting too long for answers. For starters, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) was safely returned home after being held for ransom by Kanan (Curtis Jackson). Yes, that entire story Tariq spun for his mother and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) with that picture was a bit of a stretch. I mean as any parent, you would want to get to the bottom of anything that seems suspect, but Tasha was taken for a whirlwind people.

While trying to locate her son, Tasha learned that her hubby Ghost had been locked up. The level of acting from Naughton in the premiere episode was phenomenal. I mean watching that scene where Angela and Tasha locked eyes after that search warrant was served was tense. I was certain that Tasha had to count to 10 before wanting to punch or slap Angela across the face for her blatant betrayal. Speaking of Angela it looks like she was grappling with plenty of guilt. Her core tells her Jaime aka Ghost is innocent, but it appears she wants a bit of vengeance for all the chaos he has put her through.

Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) better be careful as he is playing with fire trying to balance dueling friendships with Ghost and Tommy and Kanan. Kanan is a heartless fiend; he is determined to enact justice in his eyes against Ghost for his betrayal for leaving him for dead in that warehouse at the end of season 2. As much as Kanan wants to leave Tariq alone, it seems his ego won’t prevent him from torturing Ghost and his family a bit more. I still find it amazing that Tommy, Ghost and the others have NO CLUE that Kanan is very much alive, kicking and plotting something dangerous people. Tasha hinted on his possible involvement in Tariq’s kidnapping, but her theory was totally dismissed by Tommy. However, Tommy does indeed suspect that Dre is lying about Tariq’s situation; it’s just a question of when he will discover the truth.

Well, let’s get back to the man of the hour Ghost, who felt completely stripped in that opening scene where he was forced to turn over all his possessions for an orange jump suit. Making the situation worse, is the fact that the audience clearly knows it was FBI Agent Mike Sandoval (David Fumero) who set-up Ghost to take the fall for Knox’s murder people. Mike is keeping cool and collective, but his failure to discard of that gun in the water, when he had the opportunity to do so is going to come back and haunt him. Ghost found himself being tortured by a dirty prison guard played by the late great Charlie Murphy. Attorney Joe Proctor (Jerry Ferrara) did his best to work magic to get Ghost out on bail, but the judge in the case was not having any of that.

Interesting development because with a title episode like, ‘When I Get Out,’ the viewer obviously expected Ghost to get an early bail, but with him behind bars it only intensifies the suspense of what will transpire the rest of the season. Tariq is continuing to move down a dark path courtesy of Kanan. Tommy is juggling the organization, protecting Keisha (Lala Anthony), while reassuring Tasha all will be fine. The guy is able to keep his cool during the craziest situations. Season 4 of “Power” has kicked off with a bang, so one can only imagine what blood, what surprises and chaos will emerge as the season progresses. “Power” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.