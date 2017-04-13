HOLLYWOOD – Close to 3000 customers of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) were able to use the electricity again as of 1 a.m. on Apr. 13 after an SUV crashed into a pole on Apr. 12 in Hollywood causing power supply to get cut, according to Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kim Hughes from LADWP said that the car crashed into the pole on Santa Monica Boulevard near Seward Street around 3:35 p.m. Reports further stated that after the crash, the pole was still vertical but the power lines were down.

No one was hospitalized despite an ambulance being dispatched to the scene of the crash, according to Margaret Stewart, Public Service Officer of Los Angeles Fire Department to Daily News.

According to ABC7 reports, LADWP had asked detectives to collect the evidence required for the investigation before the power could be restored.

Los Angeles Officer Tony Im said that Santa Monica Boulevard was closed causing huge traffic during the afternoon rush.

Actress and Comedian Mindy Kaling tweeted about the power outage.