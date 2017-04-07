LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Dodgers once again crushed the San Diego Padres 10-2, on Thursday, April 6 from Chavez Ravine. Yasiel Puig has resurrected his career- the outfielder hit two Home Runs off Padres pitcher Jared Weaver. Of course its early in the season, but Puig is bating .417, and has hit four dingers.

Puig was demoted to the minors last season, ironically, Puig was the final out in the 2016 NLCS as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Dodgers, eventually capturing their first World Series in 106 years.

“You have to behave yourself and get here early and prepare,” Puig said through an interpreter. “That’s how things are going the right way,” said Puig.

It was the first multi-homer game for Puig since June 4, 2013, his second game in the majors. Four years ago, Puig had an electrifying summer to burst into the majors. He’s had plenty of issues, though, including speeding tickets, promptness and immaturity. In 2014, he was benched on opening day for being late.

This comeback seemed highly unlikely after Puig’s decline, and his immature attitude rubbed teammates and Dodgers management the wrong way. Thank God the Blue Crew were unable to trade Yasiel; perhaps he can finally live up to the expectations he showed as a rookie. The Dodgers improve to (3-1) on the young season.

The Dodgers travel to the Rocky Mountain state, to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 7. South paw Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his season debut after missing nearly all of the 2016 season.