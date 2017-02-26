Purple Line Expected to extend their route of transportation





Written by Michael Castro

BEVERLY HILLS—Currently the purple line is fully functioning but has a limited number of stops (7 Stops). Starting at Civic center & Grand Park and ending on Wilshire & Western. The metro purple line has three sections that are being constructed. The first section of the metro rail is will be 3.92 miles with three stops included.The first section will begin at Wilshire and Western and end on Wilshire and La Cienega. Section 2 & 3 of the Purple line each will be 2.59 miles long with section 2 starting at Wilshire and L Cienega and ending on Century City and Constellation. Starting where section 2 ends the beginning of section 3 will be Century City and Constellation and end on Westwood VA Hospital.

While the purple line is fully functioning the Metro Purple Line was expected to be completely finished by 2034 but since Metro has won $1.6 Billion Grant which has tremendously has helped into accelerating the completion rate. It is now expected to be fully finished and be up and running by 2024. Now aside from winning that grant,Metro had the city of beverly hills and beverly hills unified school district have had their fair share of lawsuits. Reason why BHUSD and the city of beverly hills filed a lawsuit is because Metro wants the train to operate underneath the school(Beverly Hills High), but what they fear is that metro will disrupt the old oils wells that over the past years have built up methane and if disturbed with construction underneath they fear the methane may rise above heading upwards towards the school and ground level and cause and an explosion