MALIBU—On Monday, March 20, a battery suspect assaulted a bail bondsman, before he led officials on a short pursuit that ended in a car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call about a bail bondsman who was assaulted after he tried to detain a suspect whose bail had been revoked. The incident occurred near PCH and Trancas Canyon Road.

The suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Moyle, was spotted driving a Tesla on the highway about 30 minutes later. Moyle initially appeared to be stopping for deputies, before he abruptly made a U-turn and drove away.

The short pursuit ended about a minute later when he crashed into another vehicle at PCH and Webb Way. The passengers of the other vehicle, a mother and her two children, were not injured, but taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Moyle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. PCH was temporarily shut down for two hours as officials completed their investigation. Traffic was diverted down Civic Center Way.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony evading of a peace officer, and battery. He is being held on a $100,000 bail, according to authorities. He was also wanted for active domestic violence in another incident.

Canyon News reached out to Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for comment, but did not hear back before print.