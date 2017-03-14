BEVERLY HILLS – The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) said in a press release that three arrests were made when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Mar. 1 on a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of the Linden Dr./Spalding Dr. Alley.

The traffic stop lead to a vehicle pursuit and the pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle struck a chain-linked fence in the 9900 block of South Santa Monica Blvd. No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

“Two of the occupants complied with officers and were immediately arrested,” said Sergeant Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department. “After a short foot pursuit, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. “

Trejo said that on searching the vehicle, the officials found evidence of identity theft, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

The release also said that evidence of property suspected to be stolen was also found in the vehicle.

All the arrested individuals belonged to Los Angeles and were identified as 33-year old Brandon R. Marcaccio, 46-year old Juaquin R. Ramirez and 34-year old Riley J. Martin.

Detectives from BHPD are currently conducting a follow up investigation.