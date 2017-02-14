HOLLYWOOD—The Grammys gained about one million more viewers in 2017, with an estimated 26 million compared to last year’s ceremony. The Grammys are one of the most-viewed events in television. Let’s begin with the women putting on the glitz. Katy Perry, with a new album and dreams of taking the Iron throne on the way, rocked a lame warrior queen Daenerys gown by Tom Ford. No wonder Tom Ford, rides around in Rodeo Drive in his Ferrari. Rihanna shined bright like a diamond in a custom tangerine crystal halter top and black pleated skirt by Armani Prive.

Grammys always astound, especially when Ceelo Green brought “Crazy,” to the ceremony, turning himself into a metallic spaceman “Gnarly Davidson.” Then we had the green goddess, Celine Dion, who went for the low-cut plunge neckline in a Zuhair Murad frock with plenty of sparkle. Lady Gaga, wore a black, bondage-chic look. What can we say about Beyonce, the sun queen-and mom-to-be of twins, decided to grace us with a golden halo, that reminded folks, of the Virgin Mary, along with the Egyptian queen look.

Like her big sister, Solange, invested heavily in gold-Gucci’s pleats and ruffles. All in all, the 59th Grammy Awards will be remembered not for the fact that Adele won all five awards she was nominated for, however, for Adele’s demonstration of impeccable taste in her speech. Someone listened, about the acceptance speech, tell it from the heart, that’s what I have been talking about for a while. The annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles is always the place to be. The party took place on February 11, with such artists as Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Britney Spears and many more guests.

Britney Spears and her new boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are celebrating Valentine’s Day with her two sons as well, Jayden and Sean, in a $30 million villa in Malibu, where the family will be spending most of the romantic day. Spears, 35, has been relaxing at the sprawling five-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean-style villa. Following her latest Piece of Me Vegas, she has been getting cozy with Asghari, after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot.

You may recall that at one time, Britney Spears, was touring and was confused on the exact location. She did not win any extra applause for confusing Manchester with London back in 2009. Then you have Bruce Springsteen who yelled out “Party noises, Pittsburgh” in March 2016, only to realize he was actually in Cleveland. Usher was another one, who managed to mix up Manchester with Maidstone in Kent, at Radio One’s Big Weekend back in 2008. Robbie Williams went one better, and confused which country he was in back in 2015-yelling out “Zagreb,” Croatia, instead of Belgrade, Serbia.

So when Guns N’ Roses yelled out a few days ago, “Hello Sydney” as they walked on stage in Melbourne, they were unsurprisingly met with a chorus of boos. It didn’t help that they were a bit tardy. It didn’t take long after the band began playing that the fans went wild. Anyone who has taken part of Not In This Lifetime tour, knows that they put on an out of this world concert. Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities, have had a long-running rivalry dating back to gripes over trade during colonial times.

Today, they feud over which city is the better city. It was guitar technician McBob, who has been introducing the group on stages all over the world during this historical tour, Not In This Lifetime; so it was quickly forgiven by fans on social media.

Rose’s Scoop: Angelina Jolie, who is famous in Hollywood for being the only A-list star who doesn’t have a publicist- is discreetly looking around to some powerful Hollywood PR pros, according to published reports. Looks like she has had a change of heart. We are guessing that since her shock divorce filing in September, Jolie’s circle of advisors has not included a traditional celebrity PR rep. It is what it is!