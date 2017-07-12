WEST HOLLYWOOD—A downtown Los Angeles-based rental car company is suing rapper NBA YoungBoy and his associate Desmond Hardnett, alleging that they damaged and abandoned a Lamborghini in West Hollywood, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 7.

The 17-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, allegedly crashed the white Lamborghini Huracan Spyder into a parked car near the intersection of Romaine Street and Genesee Avenue in West Hollywood just after midnight on June 29. The impact pushed the parked car into two other vehicles. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. to find the Lamborghini abandoned. Witnesses reported that the driver and passenger left their vehicle and fled the scene in a blue Bentley. No injuries were reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Exotic Car Rental, alleges that the vehicle was leased to Hardnett on June 27, under the condition that he would be the sole driver and liable for any damages. Hardnett allegedly allowed Gaulden to drive the car, violating the terms of the agreement. The company claims the Lamborghini was totaled and is seeking payment from Gaulden and Hardnett to cover the damages to the car, which exceed $350,000, according to reports. The suit also requests that additional costs be covered, including court and attorneys’ fees. The investigation is ongoing.

Gaulden, who also goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was arrested on November 28, 2016 during a performance in Austin, Texas, on two charges of attempted murder related to a drive-by shooting, according to reports. The rapper was extradited to Baton Rouge following the arrest. In May 2017, he was released from jail in Louisiana after he pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The rapper began his career with a YouTube channel, which gained thousands of followers and millions of views. He garnered widespread attention in 2016 after releasing his mixtape, “38 Baby,” featuring rappers such as Kevin Gates and Boosie BadAzz. He dropped out of school in the ninth grade and was sent to a juvenile detention center after robbing a bank, where he wrote most of the songs in his 2015 debut mixtape, “Life Before Fame.”