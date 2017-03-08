BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 7, authorities disclosed that rapper Vic Mensa was arrested and charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The arrest occurred on February 28, at around 2:20 p.m., according to reports. Mensa was pulled over in Beverly Hills for allegedly running a red light and having illegally tinted windows. After being pulled over, he informed authorities he had a gun in possession, along with a concealed carry permit.

According to a police report, the permit was for another state and not valid in the state of California. The gun was confiscated, and Mensa was arrested and booked. He spent one night in jail and was released on $35,000 bail.

This is not Mensa’s first encounter with the Beverly Hills Police Department. In August 2016, Mensa was detained after he went on a $4,000 shopping spree at Barneys. Police suspected he had stolen the merchandise. He posted a series of videos on Snapchat, accusing the officers of racial profiling.

He recently joined protestors at Standing Rock, North Dakota, to impede the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Mensa is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is a former member of the indie band, Kids These Days, and is currently signed to Roc Nation, a company founded by rapper Jay-Z.