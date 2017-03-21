WEST HOLLYWOOD – Rapper Wyclef Jean, a former member of the The Fugees, was detained for a short duration of time in West Hollywood on Mar. 21 by sheriff deputies, who were searching for two robbery suspects.

A robbery was reported at a gas station at Sunset and San Vicente Boulevard at 1 a.m. on Mar. 21 and witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in a gold or tan-colored Toyota, according to ABC7 news reports. One of the suspects was wearing a red bandanna.

After half an hour, authorities mistook the Grammy Award winning singer and detained him as he was wearing a red bandanna and was driving a vehicle similar to the suspects’ vehicle. At the time of detention, Jean was traveling with two female passengers, one of whom was Jean’s manager, according to ABC7 news reports.

As per ABC7 news reports, authorities later determined that the gas station had not been robbed and that two pedestrians were pistol-whipped and robbed by suspects near the gas station. Sheriff’s spokesperson said to ABC7 news that police arrested two male suspects related to this crime at 1:45 a.m. at Kings Road and Santa Monica.

“Next I hear there’s police with guns and he [Jean]’s in handcuffs for “mistaken identity” because he’s black and wearing a “bandana” aka a Haitian flag”, said Jean to New York Daily News.

Jean, 47, later put up a string of tweets sharing his thoughts about the incident.

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017