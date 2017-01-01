LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third straight game, falling to the Toronto Raptors 123-114 on Sunday, January 1.

Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 41 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors, who have won seven of their last ten games. Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan contributed 31 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s a good team,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of the Raptors after the game. “They have some All-Star Olympians that really carried the load for them.”

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 28 points, four rebounds and five assists. Nick Young scored 26 points and made a game-high seven 3-pointers. Julius Randle added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Thomas Robinson had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Raptors are 23-10 overall and second place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto will continue a six game road-trip with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, January 3.

Los Angeles has lost eight of their last 10 games, falling to 12-25 and 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, January 3.